CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Matthew Knowles Hawking Beyonce & Solange’s Items In Garage Sale

0 reads
Leave a comment

beyonce-matthew-knowles

It looks like Matthew Knowles is stooping to desperate lows to pay bills. The former Destiny’s Child manager is hawking his daughters’ personal items in a garage sale, including life size posters of Beyonce, Kelly and Michelle? According to TMZ, the giant pic of Bey is going for $200 and he’s not budging on the price. Too steep? pick up Solange’s CD for less than $2 bucks. And since it’s Christmas pick up a pair of discounted Dereon jeans.

Matthew has been facing financial woes since he was ordered to pay his former side chick Alexsandra Wright child support for his son. With no checks coming in from Bey, it’s clear he’s fallen on tough times. He wasn’t even invited to Solange’s wedding.

RELATED STORIES:

Sony Hackers Reveal Kanye West and Destiny’s Child Movies

PRESS PLAY: Is Beyonce’s New Song ‘Ring Off’ About Her Mom’s Divorce?

Beyonce’s Little Brother Officially Homeless After Mother Evicted

Matthew Knowles Hawking Beyonce & Solange’s Items In Garage Sale was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Beyonce , Matthew Knowles , solange

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close