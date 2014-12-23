It looks like Matthew Knowles is stooping to desperate lows to pay bills. The former Destiny’s Child manager is hawking his daughters’ personal items in a garage sale, including life size posters of Beyonce, Kelly and Michelle? According to TMZ, the giant pic of Bey is going for $200 and he’s not budging on the price. Too steep? pick up Solange’s CD for less than $2 bucks. And since it’s Christmas pick up a pair of discounted Dereon jeans.

Matthew has been facing financial woes since he was ordered to pay his former side chick Alexsandra Wright child support for his son. With no checks coming in from Bey, it’s clear he’s fallen on tough times. He wasn’t even invited to Solange’s wedding.

Matthew Knowles Hawking Beyonce & Solange’s Items In Garage Sale was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Shamika Sanders Posted December 23, 2014

