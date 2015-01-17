Bill Cosby’s Lawyer To Submit Proof Alleged Playboy Mansion Assault Never Occurred

Bill Cosby may have just blown a hole inside one of his accusers’ case against him. Earlier this week, Chloe Goins filed charges against Cosby claiming he gave her a drink laced with drugs at a party held at the Playboy Mansion back on Aug. 9, 2008. Chloe alleges she woke up naked in a bedroom while Cosby sucked her toes and masturbated. Chloe’s case became an issue for the Los Angeles Police Department due to the alleged incident taking place over six years ago. The statute of limitations in California is six years for sexual assault cases except for rape. Rape has a statute that is 10 years, but Chloe claims no sex took place during the alleged incident.

Now, Cosby’s attorney maintains he has evidence showing the comic was not at the Playboy Mansion’s Midsummer Night’s Party during that time nor was he even in the state of California. TMZ is reporting Marty Singer, Cosby’s attorney insists he has ironclad proof that places Cosby in New York City at the time Chloe charges the incident occurred. Singer claims he has telephone and flight records to back up Cosby’s innocence, which debunks Chloe’s accusations. According to the site, the party was heavily covered by the press and photos of the event show celebrities such as, Jim Belushi, Paris Hilton, Bill Maher, Matthew Perry and Jason Statham attending the event. No documentation or photographs show Cosby attended.

Based on this information, Singer told the web site he and Cosby’s legal team are going to be:

Providing documentary evidence to the appropriate authorities which conclusively establishes Mr. Cosby’s whereabouts on August 9th.

