Amar’e Stoudemire Packs His Bags For Dallas

Amar’e Stoudemire has committed to the Dallas Mavericks for the rest of the 2015 season, according to league sources.

Amar'e Stoudemire has committed to sign with the Dallas Mavericks, league sources tell RealGM. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 17, 2015

Amar'e Stoudemire's deal with the Dallas Mavericks: one year, veteran's minimum, league source tells RealGM. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 17, 2015

Yesterday, the NY Knicks announced a buy-out for the rest of Stoudemire’s five-year $99.7 million contract, a deal he originally signed in 2010. In addition to a statement, the veteran power forward posted an original poem on his Instagram account in tribute of New York City and the fans he’s leaving behind.

“I feel truly blessed to have been able to play for the incredible New York fans, Mr. Dolan, my coaches, teammates and the entire Knicks organization for the past five years,” Stoudemire said. “I will be forever grateful for the opportunity to contribute positively on the court and in the community. Although I leave the Knicks with a heavy heart, I wish the organization the best of luck. Once a Knick always a Knick.”

“Amar’e’s period as a Knickerbocker has come to pass, at his request,” Phil Jackson, Knicks president, said in a separate statement. “His time here should be marked by recognizing his effort — it was 100 percent.”

Stoudemire joining the Mavs midseason will give the West Coast team a better shot at a championship run and he’s been vocal about wanting a ring for himself, an impossible prospect this year for the currently 10-43 Knicks. The 6-foot-10 forward was rumored to be eyeing a spot on the Clippers roster but will likely serve as a back up to Tyson Chandler and Dirk Nowitzki for the Mavs.

Jay Balfour Posted February 17, 2015

