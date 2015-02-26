CLOSE
When You’re Michael Jackson’s Son, You Get To Hear Kendrick’s Album Before Anyone Else

Although details have been scarce regarding Kendrick Lamar’s upcoming sophomore album, a few lucky individuals have been able to hear snippets of K.Dot’s forthcoming project.

Late last night (Feb. 25), Michael Jackson‘s son Prince Jackson and his friend Omer Bhatti — a known affiliate of the Jackson family — were able to hear some new material from the TDE rapper. Prince took to Twitter to share the occasion:

“Had the great honor of meeting Kendrick and hearing some of his new tracks for his upcoming album with @RealOBee,” he wrote.

In light of Prince’s royal first listen, here’s a list of five rappers who were fortunate enough to jump on the mic with Prince’s father, the King Of Pop.

“This Time Around” Featuring The Notorious B.I.G.

“Unbreakable” Featuring The Notorious B.I.G.

“Jam” Featuring Heavy D

“Serious Effect” Featuring LL Cool J

“We Be Ballin’” Featuring Ice Cube & Shaquille O’Neal 

When You’re Michael Jackson’s Son, You Get To Hear Kendrick’s Album Before Anyone Else was originally published on theurbandaily.com

