Paternity Results: Lesbian Couple’s Donor Baby Causes Suspicion [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

| 03.26.15
This might be a first in Paternity Test Tuesday history. We have a lesbian couple trying to figure out the paternity of their baby. Confused? So are we. Listen to the audio player to hear how their donor baby is sparking suspicion of infidelity – with a man, of course!

Hear more paternity results right here and tune in every Tuesday for Paternity Test Tuesdays live!

Part II:

