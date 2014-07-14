Brooklyn heavy metal band Unlocking the Truth has signed a 1.7 million dollar record contract with Sony.

The band, comprised of three 8th graders, first made waves in Times Square and their performances quickly went viral.

Read more from the Gothamist:

The band, made up of guitarist Malcolm Brickhouse, 13, bassist Alec Atkins, 13, and drummer Jarad Dawkins, 12, was founded in 2007 and has been riding the lightning to metal fame thanks to a steady run of heavy-beyond-their-years busking in Times Square and Washington Square Park . Now the Daily News reports that the boys have finalized a deal with Sony that could net them as much as $1.7 million over a possible 6 albums. “What started out as play dates went to Times Square and now this. It’s been one great thing after another,” Dawkins’s mother, Tabatha, told the News. The boys competed in the Apollo Theater’s amateur night (under the name Tears of Blood, no less) and have unleashed their middle-school riffage at venues like Webster Hall and the Coachella music festival. Unlocking the Truth is currently touring the country as a part of the Vans Warped Tour and recently took time off from pre-algebra class to open for Gun N Roses in Las Vegas.

Read full story here and watch them rock out below!

8th Grade Heavy Metal Band Lands Sony Record Deal was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Hot 107.9: