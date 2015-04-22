Wiz Khalifa And Curren$y Release “Weed Nap” Featuring Sayitainttone [NEW MUSIC]

Wiz Khalifa took to twitter to release a record “Weed Nap” from his upcoming joint (pun intended) project with Curren$y titled #2009.
“Woke up from a weed nap and decided to drop weed naps. Gang. Life.” Wiz tweeted.
“Weed Nap” features IBGM CEO Sayitainttone.
The track is produced by ID Labss and Frank Duke.
Take a listen above and tell us what you think @HipHopDetroit
