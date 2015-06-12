Ben Carson Says Gay Rights Shouldn’t Be Compared To Civil Rights

Presidential hopeful Ben Carson placed another thorn in his campaign when he stated he was irritated by the comparisons between gay and civil rights, CNN reports.

The GOP candidate spoke out on Wednesday during Fox News’ “Special Report.” Carson, who previously apologized for saying that being gay was a choice, said LGBT people haven’t faced the same troubles as African-Americans. After his remarks spread, Carson spoke to CNN, stating that everyone faces discrimination, but didn’t confirm if the LGBT fits into his list of those discriminated groups.

“I was a little irritated, but I shouldn’t have allowed that to enter into the discussion,” Carson said to FOX host Bret Baier. “Quite frankly, I didn’t remember any times when there were signs up that says, you know, ‘everybody else here and gay people have to drink at this fountain.’”

Carson’s views on the LGBT community have been questioned ever since he used the prison-industrial complex as proof that being gay was a choice, saying people who are in prison often become attracted to the same-sex. Before calling his own comments “hurtful” and “divisive,” he said the Constitution was meant to protect the African-American people. He also believes he is targeted the most when it comes to LGBT issues because of his views.

“They saw that as the opportunity to finally knock this guy out — and they thought that they had done it. Stick a fork in him, he’s gone. They were jubilant,” he said of critics. “And now they’re saying, I can’t believe this guy’s still here, are you kidding me?”

In an Quinnipiac University poll, Carson tied first with other Republicans in the presidential race, which includes former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker, Florida Senator Marco Rubio, and former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee. In a CNN/ORC survey, the neurosurgeon was placed seventh in the GOP presidential field, with 7 percent of voter support.

SOURCE: CNN, Bloomberg | VIDEO CREDIT: News Inc.

SEE ALSO: Ben Carson Says Homosexuality Is A Choice, But You Won’t Believe His Shocking Reason Why

The Never-Ending List Of 2016 Presidential Candidates

Ben Carson Says Gay Rights Shouldn’t Be Compared To Civil Rights was originally published on newsone.com

Desire Thompson Posted June 12, 2015

Also On Hot 107.9: