Odell Beckham Jr. And Brittney Griner Bare Flesh And Muscle For ESPN’s Body Issue 2015

Need some inspiration to hit the gym after the long holiday weekend of indulgence? Exhibit A, folks. ESPN The Magazine debuted its annual athlete-hailing The Body Issue online today, so get to pinning. This year’s crop of athletes baring muscle on muscle include New York Giants rookie wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., WNBA Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner, heptahlon star Chantae McMillan, Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers, newly signed Dallas Mavericks star DeAndre Jordan and golf pro Sadena Parks.

In the issue, Beckham Jr. talks about the infamous “catch” during the Nov. 23, 2014 game against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium in NYC. And yeah, he can’t believe it happened either:

When I watch it, I’m like, “Wow, that really happened!” It’s still a little crazy to me. I envisioned myself making some kind of catch in the end zone, but I didn’t know exactly what it was going to be. You have to have a picture of what you want to do before you can do it — I learned that from [Cardinals free safety]Tyrann Mathieu. I knew that I was capable of it, but just seeing it and the reaction to it, it was by far the craziest thing that has ever happened to me.

Previous cover stars of ESPN’s The Body Issue include Serena Williams, Tyson Chandler and Colin Kaepernick.

Check out photos from this year’s The Body Issue all-stars below, and peep the entire issue when it hits newsstands on Friday, July 10.

Posted July 6, 2015

