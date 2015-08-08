What’s a bad girl without her partner in crime?

Rihanna and British Formula One racer Lewis Hamilton are fueling the crap out of dating rumors, as they’ve been spotted enjoying each other’s company again, following their showdown at this year’s Kadooment Day parade.

RiRi and Lewis were seen cruising the West Coast of Barbados on a luxury boat, RiRi doing water sports with friends and Lewis looking like a snack while his rumored bae had some fun in the sun.

Our favorite Bajan badass wore a sexy, floral bikini and eventually covered up in a cute hoodie, while Lewis kept it super casual in a tank top and trunks.

If you missed Rihanna backing that thing up on Lewis for Kadooment Day, click here.

Damn, these are two good looking people!

PHOTO CREDIT: Splash News

Rihanna & Lewis Hamilton Sail The West Coast Of Barbados Together was originally published on globalgrind.com