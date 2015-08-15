CLOSE
Chinx Feat. Stack Bundles “Far Rock” (NEW VIDEO)

The rap game hasn’t been the same since Chinx was gunned down this past May.

Earlier this week, Chinx’s team released a two-part documentary on his life and legacy as a rapper, just after his debut album, Welcome To JFK, was released. To continue honoring the late rapper, his team has now dropped a new video to one of the tracks off the album.

The video for “Far Rock” starts off with a vintage interview clip of the slain rapper Stack Bundles, who was a close friend of Chinx’s before his passing. The visual also includes footage of a black-and-white mural honoring both rappers.

Watch the emotional visual above and check out the documentary here if you missed it.

SOURCE: Miss Info | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Chinx Feat. Stack Bundles “Far Rock” (NEW VIDEO) was originally published on globalgrind.com

