U of Florida Football Player Arrested For Shooting At His Pregnant Girlfriend

Deiondre Porter, a cornerback for the University of Florida’s Gators is now suspended indefinitely from the team and sitting in a jail cell after shooting at his pregnant girlfriend.

Porter is looking at two counts of assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill as well as one count of aggravated battery and another count for firing a weapon into a vehicle or building. Porter also has a misdemeanor of damaging property and is currently sitting in Florida’s Alachua County Jain with a $160,000 bond.

The Florida Gators coach Jim McElwain has spoken out strongly against Porter’s actions, saying that he is no longer supported by the team.

“He is suspended indefinitely for obviously a choice, his choice, not to be with us. It’s one of those things that we obviously don’t condone.”

Porter attacked his girlfriend back on Tuesday, Sept. 29 when he accused her of being unfaithful and of being romantically involved with one of his teammates. Porter initially pointed a gun to the woman’s head as he threatened her to tell the truth. He was aware that his girlfriend was 10 weeks pregnant at the time.

The girlfriend unsuccessfully tried to contact the other roommate that night and promised to try again the following morning. Porter and the woman then fell asleep in two different rooms, but then he became violent again and started shooting at her in the home the following morning. His girlfriend was never hit, nor did she sustain any injuries.

Porter promptly left the home after the shooting. The girlfriend finally reported the incident this Monday.

October 15, 2015

