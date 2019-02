Da Brat discusses the harassment celebrities experience when out and about in public. Click on the audio player to hear her explain how she experienced harassment too, on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email Submit

RELATED: Da Brat Reveals How She Landed A Role On “Empire” [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Da Brat Explains Why Raven-Symone’s Dad Was Out Of Order [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Did Da Brat Spill Some Mariah Carey Tea? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

this_permalink = “http://rickeysmileymorningshow.com/category/the-rickey-smiley-show/”; this_site = “http://rickeysmileymorningshow.com”;http://rickeysmileymorningshow.com//embed/playlist/1602281View gallery

Da Brat Discusses Being Set Up At The Airport [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Posted October 23, 2015

Also On Hot 107.9: