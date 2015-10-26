CLOSE
Entertainment News
Lamar Odom Doing "Much Better," Khloe Warns She's Done If He Does Drugs Again

With Lamar's health on the incline, Khloe has given Lam Lam an ultimatum: do drugs again and she's gone for good.

Lakers Lamar Odom is jovial during the shoot around before the start of the game against the Philad

Lamar Odom has had a rough couple of weeks, but seems to be more on the mend as the days go on. A source revealed to Us Weekly that the athlete is “doing much better, still little by little. He is still getting lots of treatment but getting better day by day.”

Khloe Kardashian hasn’t left her husband’s side since he was found unconscious in a Nevada brothel two weeks ago. With Lamar’s health on the incline, Khloe has given Lam Lam an ultimatum: do drugs again and she’s gone for good. After halting their divorce, sources close to Khloe say she’s not as naive as people think. TMZ reports:

We’re told Khloe knows better than anyone about Lamar’s battle with drugs. Feelings aside, she’s game to drop the divorce partly because Lamar has no one else in his life to help him recover. And, by the way, we’re told Lamar is on the Kardashian health insurance policy and he needs to stay on.

Luckily for Lamar, Khloe is riding with him. According to reports, workers from the Sunrise Hospital where Lamar was getting treatment were fired for trying to sneak a photo of the former NBA player as he fought for his life. Sources also say that some employees tried to access his medical records, in violation of HIPAA rules.

Lamar has since moved to Cedars-Sinai in L.A. where he’s under 24/7 security. We’re glad to know that LO is making great progress.

SOURCE: TMZ, Us Weekly | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty 

Lots Of Love: 14 Photos Of Lamar Odom With His Famous Friends & Family

Lots Of Love: 14 Photos Of Lamar Odom With His Famous Friends & Family

