Lamar Odom’s Kidneys Reportedly Not Functioning As Khloe K Makes Another Statement

Khloe Kardashian And Lamar Odom Appearance At Perfumania's Boutique At The Block At Orange

Source: Imeh Akpanudosen / Getty

While things have been looking more positive for Lamar Odom since he woke up after falling unconscious at a Nevada brothel, there is still a huge battle he is dealing with amongst the good news.

The former NBA player has already been transferred from a Las Vegas hospital to a Los Angeles medical center, where he has been starting his recovery.

According to reports, Lamar’s kidneys are reportedly not functioning properly at this time, and he may even have damaged his lungs.

A source told PEOPLE Magazine of the situation, “It’s two steps forward, then a step back, but it does feel like some progress is being made, little by little. There’s still a black cloud, like, ‘Okay, what’s next?’ The pneumonia was a huge setback, and now there’s worry about permanent scarring of the lungs. His kidneys are still not functioning correctly, but he’s nowhere near strong enough to even think of a transplant, so he’s on dialysis.”

The source also mentioned that he is responding a little slower to directions, but he is making progress. They do think, however, that he will never be the same again.

They explained, “He can carry out simple directions, but it takes some time for him to do it. But that’s way better than he was last week, so the family is taking the good news as they get it. He has wrecked his body, so it’ll take time to figure out how well he can come back. But everyone knows that he’ll never be the same as he was before this happened. There will always be lasting effects, and doctors are just trying to minimize them.”

Meanwhile, his wife, Khloe Kardashian, has been working hard to stay by her husband’s side through it all, having just called off their divorce after the incident.

Although she is spending a lot of her time with Lamar, the reality star has returned to updating her app, and released a statement to her fans.

She wrote, “Thank you dolls SO much for your patience while I needed some time off,” she writes. “I’m excited to be back in the mix bringing you some awesome content. Your love and support has meant the world to me.”

Since Lamar’s hospitalization, she has been staying with him as much as possible, but did make an outing to Kim Kardashian‘s baby shower this week.

We are continuing to keep Lamar in our prayers, and we’re glad to see that he is at least making progress.

SOURCE: PEOPLE Magazine, Khloe Kardashian | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Lots Of Love: 14 Photos Of Lamar Odom With His Famous Friends & Family

Lots Of Love: 14 Photos Of Lamar Odom With His Famous Friends & Family

Lamar Odom’s Kidneys Reportedly Not Functioning As Khloe K Makes Another Statement was originally published on globalgrind.com

drug abuse , Health , Khloe Kardashian , kidneys , Lamar Odom

