August Alsina Reflects On His Brother’s Death In New ‘Song Cry: Trailer’

August Alsina has been teasing his forthcoming album for the last year, and now it looks like we’re a few steps closer to seeing its release.

The Testimony singer just dropped a new promo video for his album titled Song Cry: Trailer, where he reflects on some of the biggest struggles of his life.

His brother’s death just before his rise to fame has been heavy in August’s music, and the video begins with him attending a funeral in rain, reflecting on the tragedy.

He also talks about his fame, and makes the confession that he cries more often than a man is said to supposed to.

Watch the new trailer from August above.

29 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4116815”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner4116815″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4116815″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4116815” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); August Alsina's Sexiest Instagram Moments (PHOTOS) august alsina instagram” class=””> Source:Instagram 1 of 29 1. August is super sexy. Source:Instagram 2 of 29 2. Hey August! Source:Instagram 3 of 29 3. Tatted up! Source:Instagram 4 of 29 4. Waves on spin, so they hate on him. Source:Instagram 5 of 29 5. Isn't he handsome? Source:Instagram 6 of 29 6. He has a million dollar smile. Source:Instagram 7 of 29 7. August is super sexy. Source:Instagram 8 of 29 8. Look at that cute little smirk of his… Source:Instagram 9 of 29 9. Isn't he handsome? Source:Instagram 10 of 29 10. August's tats are super sexy. Source:Instagram 11 of 29 11. You can take us anywhere… Source:Instagram 12 of 29 12. Lean back. Source:Instagram 13 of 29 13. Hey August! Source:Instagram 14 of 29 14. He's sexy AND funny. Source:Instagram 15 of 29 15. Isn't he handsome? Source:Instagram 16 of 29 16. Hey August! Source:Instagram 17 of 29 17. Looking good fellas. Source:Instagram 18 of 29 18. August biting his bottom lip. Source:Instagram 19 of 29 19. Black and white sexiness. Source:Instagram 20 of 29 20. Stylin' on them. Source:Instagram 21 of 29 21. All black everything! Source:Instagram 22 of 29 22. Look at that smile, though. Source:Instagram 23 of 29 23. August has the perfect lips. Source:Instagram 24 of 29 24. He also has the perfect face. Source:Instagram 25 of 29 25. Even when he's sleepy, he's damn near perfect. Source:Instagram 26 of 29 26. Hey August! Source:Instagram 27 of 29 27. Hoodies up! Source:Instagram 28 of 29 28. Isn't he handsome? Source:Instagram 29 of 29 29. Tatted up. Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery4116815”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery4116815″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery4116815″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery4116815” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading August Alsina Reflects On His Brother’s Death In New ‘Song Cry: Trailer’ August Alsina's Sexiest Instagram Moments (PHOTOS) jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4116815”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery4116815″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4116815″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4116815” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

August Alsina Reflects On His Brother’s Death In New ‘Song Cry: Trailer’ was originally published on globalgrind.com