CLOSE
New Music
Home

August Alsina Reflects On His Brother’s Death In New ‘Song Cry: Trailer’

0 reads
Leave a comment

August Alsina has been teasing his forthcoming album for the last year, and now it looks like we’re a few steps closer to seeing its release.

The Testimony singer just dropped a new promo video for his album titled Song Cry: Trailer, where he reflects on some of the biggest struggles of his life.

His brother’s death just before his rise to fame has been heavy in August’s music, and the video begins with him attending a funeral in rain, reflecting on the tragedy.

He also talks about his fame, and makes the confession that he cries more often than a man is said to supposed to.

Watch the new trailer from August above.

29 photos Launch gallery

August Alsina's Sexiest Instagram Moments (PHOTOS)

Continue reading August Alsina Reflects On His Brother’s Death In New ‘Song Cry: Trailer’

August Alsina's Sexiest Instagram Moments (PHOTOS)

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4116815”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4116815″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4116815″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4116815” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

August Alsina Reflects On His Brother’s Death In New ‘Song Cry: Trailer’ was originally published on globalgrind.com

song cry

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close