Kylie Jenner wasn’t in the mood for the paparazzi as she kicked it in New York with her bae Tyga. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians darling put her phone up to hide her face, while the “Hookah” rapper decided to just rock his hoodie.

Kylie was looking just like her older sister Kim Kardashian as she took the walk to her car. Especially when you add in the fact that after leaving the Trump Soho Hotel, she and her bae arrived at Kanye West‘s NYC apartment.

She even stopped for some selfies along the way.

The couple had a nice little date getting cupcakes from Magnolia Bakery before heading back to Ye’s crib to (probably) Netflix and chill.

Ah, young love.

PHOTO CREDIT: Splash, Twitter

Kylie & Tyga Take New York & Kick It At ‘Ye’s Crib With Cupcakes was originally published on globalgrind.com