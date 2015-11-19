Late Night News Recap: Future Covers ‘Mass Appeal,’ Lil Wayne Is Recovering From Elbow Surgery & More

The King of Atlanta, @Future, covers Mass Appeal #Issue57. Click on the link in our bio to read the story of his rise from The Dungeon to the throne. Words by Bonsu Thompson Photos by @jonathanmannion A photo posted by Mass Appeal (@massappeal) on Nov 18, 2015 at 12:22pm PST

Future has landed another major hip hop magazine cover, as the rapper dons the cover of Mass Appeal for this month. The “March Madness” rapper speaks on a slew of topics, including his breakup with ex-fiancée Ciara. He told them, “It really killed me. I’m about to go through this big break up [and people are] saying I can’t come back from this. I knew I had to reconnect with the fans after Honest.” [Miss Info]

Lil Wayne has been through a lot in the last year, and while he’s still dealing with label and legal woes, he’s at least got his physical health on the right path. The rapper revealed that he underwent a successful elbow surgery, tweeting, “Much luv 2 Dr. Kaplan & his team at Univ of Miami hospital for a successful (elbow)surgery. & dey had me on the tunes during surgery…dope!” [HipHopDX]

Marco Pavé has been going hard for fans this year, and now the “Black Tux” creative has dropped his brand new Perception EP. With production from Kenny Wayne, Ezi Cut, Fridae Blaque, TayTay The Pro, and Grammy award winning Carlos Broady, it’s definitely a project you need to bump this season, which you can get on iTunes here. [Good Music All Day]

Luke-O has released the visuals to his newest record, “It’s Almost Scary How It’s Automatic,” and you won’t want to miss them. The MC takes us into his lavish lifestyle, flaunting his whips and mula for viewers. [NerdAtTheCoolTable]

Lindsey Paul Posted November 19, 2015

