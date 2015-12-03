CLOSE
New Music
P. Reign Feat. Young Thug & T.I. "Dipped In Gold" (NEW MUSIC)

P Reign and Drake at the 2015 Much Music Awards

Source: Ernesto Di Stefano Photography / Getty

P Reign has had some great couple of years musically, and he’s making sure to end it with a bang with a new mixtape.

The project is titled Off The Books, and we’re getting a preview of what’s to come with the release of his new track “Dipped In Gold.”

The song features Young Thug and T.I., who lend the hook and a catchy verse to it thanks to the help of Travi$ Scott, who brought the collaboration together.

Reign’s project drops on December 3rd, but until then we can enjoy the new track from him and company below.

