P. Reign Feat. Young Thug & T.I. “Dipped In Gold” (NEW MUSIC)

P Reign has had some great couple of years musically, and he’s making sure to end it with a bang with a new mixtape.

The project is titled Off The Books, and we’re getting a preview of what’s to come with the release of his new track “Dipped In Gold.”

The song features Young Thug and T.I., who lend the hook and a catchy verse to it thanks to the help of Travi$ Scott, who brought the collaboration together.

Reign’s project drops on December 3rd, but until then we can enjoy the new track from him and company below.

Lindsey Paul Posted December 2, 2015

