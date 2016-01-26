Draya Michele Celebrates Her Birthday (& Covers Her Baby Bump) After Working Things Out With Orlando Scandrick

Draya Michele was spotted enjoying her 31st birthday in style, wearing a white princess dress that covered up her baby bump while out and about to celebrate with friends in L.A.

Two weeks ago, Draya had a very public argument with her fiancé Orlando Scandrick after announcing she was pregnant. Everyone thought it was the end of things (again) but the model/entrepreneur and her NFL bae are back together.

While heading into her birthday dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Draya dropped the news to TMZ, revealing she and her baby father are back on. Draya told a confused video person, “We worked it out.”

Congrats to Draya and Orlando; now let’s hope they stay together. Orlando, if you get the urge to act out again, just come here and look at these pictures.

VIDEO SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash, Instagram

53 Stunning Pictures Of Draya Being One Fine Ass Girl (PHOTOS) 60 photos Launch gallery 53 Stunning Pictures Of Draya Being One Fine Ass Girl (PHOTOS) 1. Draya flaunts her stuff in a blue bikini on a beautiful beach in Aruba Source:GlobalGrind 1 of 60 2. All wet. Source:GlobalGrind 2 of 60 3. Here's Draya looking yummy in the water. Source:GlobalGrind 3 of 60 4. Draya flaunts her stuff in a blue bikini on a beautiful beach in Aruba Source:GlobalGrind 4 of 60 5. Resting. Source:GlobalGrind 5 of 60 6. Draya flaunts her stuff in a blue bikini on a beautiful beach in Aruba Source:GlobalGrind 6 of 60 7. Draya flaunts her stuff in a blue bikini on a beautiful beach in Aruba Source:GlobalGrind 7 of 60 8. Draya struts her stuff on the beaches of Aruba as she prepares for a new film role. Source:GlobalGrind 8 of 60 9. Draya struts her stuff on the beaches of Aruba as she prepares for a new film role. Source:GlobalGrind 9 of 60 10. Draya struts her stuff on the beaches of Aruba as she prepares for a new film role. Source:GlobalGrind 10 of 60 11. Draya struts her stuff on the beaches of Aruba as she prepares for a new film role. Source:GlobalGrind 11 of 60 12. Draya struts her stuff on the beaches of Aruba as she prepares for a new film role. Source:GlobalGrind 12 of 60 13. Draya struts her stuff on the beaches of Aruba as she prepares for a new film role. Source:GlobalGrind 13 of 60 14. Draya goes nude for Mint Swim. 14 of 60 15. Draya's figure is in "Mint" condition. 15 of 60 16. Draya showing off her hourglass figure. 16 of 60 17. Is it getting warmer? 17 of 60 18. Draya looking like a million bucks. 18 of 60 19. That booty tho. 19 of 60 20. Here's Orlando Scandrick being the luckiest man in the world in Cancun. 20 of 60 21. Piggy-back rides in paradise. 21 of 60 22. The squeeze play. 22 of 60 23. The view from here is amazing. 23 of 60 24. More beautiful scenery. 24 of 60 25. Draya getting wavy with her bae. 25 of 60 26. Wet and wavy. 26 of 60 27. Draya is hot like fire. 27 of 60 28. It's warming up. 28 of 60 29. The water is amazing. 29 of 60 30. Damn! 30 of 60 31. Phenomenal Woman. 31 of 60 32. At first sight, I could picture you in the white dress. 32 of 60 33. Damn, Draya. 33 of 60 34. Draya with her Fine Ass Girl, Mercedeh. 34 of 60 35. Draya hitting up the club 35 of 60 36. Pink and white. 36 of 60 37. White and black. 37 of 60 38. Spread 'em. 38 of 60 39. Just lounging! 39 of 60 40. She's one Fine Ass Girl... 40 of 60 41. Orange like a sun kiss. 41 of 60 42. Shine bright like a diamond. 42 of 60 43. The definition of beauty. 43 of 60 44. Cutie with a booty. 44 of 60 45. Oh my. 45 of 60 46. Mercedeh and Draya in DR. 46 of 60 47. It's like she's floating. 47 of 60 48. Ta-da! 48 of 60 49. Double the pleasure. 49 of 60 50. Look back at it. 50 of 60 51. Sheesh! 51 of 60 52. It's too hot in here. 52 of 60 53. Draya gets soft and precious. 53 of 60 54. Wowzers. 54 of 60 55. That frame. 55 of 60 56. Jealous? 56 of 60 57. Insert Emoji. 57 of 60 58. Say cheese! 58 of 60 59. Tan lines, so you know it's real. 59 of 60 60. Selfie. 60 of 60 Skip ad Continue reading 53 Stunning Pictures Of Draya Being One Fine Ass Girl (PHOTOS) 53 Stunning Pictures Of Draya Being One Fine Ass Girl (PHOTOS)

Draya Michele Celebrates Her Birthday (& Covers Her Baby Bump) After Working Things Out With Orlando Scandrick was originally published on globalgrind.com