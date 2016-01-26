CLOSE
Draya Michele Celebrates Her Birthday (& Covers Her Baby Bump) After Working Things Out With Orlando Scandrick

The model/entrepreneur and her NFL bae are back together.

Draya Michele was spotted enjoying her 31st birthday in style, wearing a white princess dress that covered up her baby bump while out and about to celebrate with friends in L.A.

Two weeks ago, Draya had a very public argument with her fiancé Orlando Scandrick after announcing she was pregnant. Everyone thought it was the end of things (again) but the model/entrepreneur and her NFL bae are back together.

While heading into her birthday dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Draya dropped the news to TMZ, revealing she and her baby father are back on. Draya told a confused video person, “We worked it out.”

Congrats to Draya and Orlando; now let’s hope they stay together. Orlando, if you get the urge to act out again, just come here and look at these pictures.

VIDEO SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash, Instagram

Draya Michele Celebrates Her Birthday (& Covers Her Baby Bump) After Working Things Out With Orlando Scandrick was originally published on globalgrind.com

