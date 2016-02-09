This is no bueno.

It’s no secret that DMX has battled drug addiction for some time now, and according to new reports, the Yonkers, New York rapper suffered an overdose late last night.

TMZ reports:

Yonkers cops responded to a call about an unconscious male at a Ramada Inn just after 6 PM. We’re told when cops arrived DMX was on the ground in the parking lot next to a parked car. Cops quickly determined he was lifeless, not breathing with no pulse and immediately began CPR.

After a minute of CPR X’s pulse came back.

A witness on scene told cops DMX had ingested some sort of powder before lapsing into unconsciousness. Cops gave him Narcan, an antidote to narcotic ODs. DMX became “semi-conscious” and was taken to the hospital.

Initially, DMX’s camp reported the It’s Dark & Hell Is Hot rapper suffered a massive asthma attack, but cops maintain that it was an overdose.

DMX is set to hit the festival circuit this spring; we wish him a full and speedy recovery.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

11 Celebrities Who've Battled Cancer 11 photos Launch gallery 11 Celebrities Who've Battled Cancer 1. Sophia Vergara Source:Splash News 1 of 11 2. Angelina Jolie Source:Getty 2 of 11 3. Leah Still Source:Getty 3 of 11 4. Big Ang Source:Splash News 4 of 11 5. Hugh Jackman Source:Getty Images 5 of 11 6. Brandi Maxielle Source:Kass for The Brand Group 6 of 11 7. Robin Roberts Source:Getty 7 of 11 8. Stuart Scott Source:Getty 8 of 11 9. Giuliana Rancic Source:Getty 9 of 11 10. Taylor Swift's mom, Andrea Swift. Source:Getty 10 of 11 11. Diem Brown Source:Splash News 11 of 11 Skip ad Continue reading 11 Celebrities Who’ve Battled Cancer 11 Celebrities Who've Battled Cancer

DMX Reportedly Overdosed, Found Unconscious In Yonkers Hotel was originally published on globalgrind.com