“The Rap Game” Champ @missmulatto247 Tells The Durtty Boyz Why She’s The Voice Of The Youth [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Check out our interview with The Rap Game’s champion Miss Mullatto! She talks about how it was being on the reality show, what she learned from music mogul Jermaine Dupri and why she feels she is the leader of the youth.

Dupri also chimes in on the creation of The Rap Game and how popular Miss Mullatto was before she even won the show.

Editing by: @TamiLaTrell