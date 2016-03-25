Co-founder of #rocafella Kareem “Biggs”Spotted last night’s 4th of November clothing launch ATL

Curated by Eastmen Collective and The Nehemiah Group, this was the official launch for the Fourth of November denim line. There was an assortment of very intricate and detailed denim styles on display for their premiere collection. In addition, an amazing selection of 8 one of a kind denim jackets be artistically designed by well-known local artists. Appearances ranged from reality TV stars like Althea, to radio personalities like Hot 107.9’s Reec. Check out the pics from the outstanding event.

Pictures and caption courtesy of Tiffany Lee

Architect Public Relations Group, LLC