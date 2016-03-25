CLOSE
ATL
HomeATL

Co-founder of #rocafella Kareem “Biggs”Spotted last night’s 4th of November clothing launch ATL

2 reads
Leave a comment

 

Curated by Eastmen Collective and The Nehemiah Group, this was the official launch for the Fourth of November denim line. There was an assortment of very intricate and detailed denim styles on display for their premiere collection. In addition, an amazing selection of 8 one of a kind denim jackets be artistically designed by well-known local artists. Appearances ranged from reality TV stars like Althea, to radio personalities like Hot 107.9’s Reec. Check out the pics from the outstanding event.

Pictures and caption courtesy of Tiffany Lee

Architect Public Relations Group, LLC
group
ATL , denim , Events , fashion , Jay-z , Kareem "Biggs" Burke , LA , NY , Reec , rocafella , style

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close