Watch North West Channel Her Inner Diva Thanks To Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian is having a blast while on auntie duty.

The 31-year-old got silly and edited some video footage of her adorable niece, North West. In the clip, the 2-year-old sports a pair of oversized sunglasses and is heard using some raunchy vocabulary.

“Do you know who my mama is? Do you know who my daddy is? That’s right, don’t make me check you. And don’t make me have to take my stunna shades off because I will punk your f–king ass,” says little Northie in the NSFW clip.

At just 2-years old, North has proven she is her own person, with her silly antics and adorable sense of humor. Watch the clip above and get your laughs in.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Maria Mora Posted March 26, 2016

