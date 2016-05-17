Soon-to-be Kardashian Blac Chyna isn’t interested in what the haters have to say about her new figure. The Lash Bar CEO and Chymoji starlet is fighting back against mean-spirited comments regarding her pregnancy shape.

Yesterday, someone posted an insult on an Instagram picture of a fresh-faced Chyna, saying she’s going to look “horrible” when she’s seven months pregnant. Well, Chyna didn’t say silent; she gave all the naysayers a piece of her mind:

“I AM HAVING A BABY! Exactly what did you expect to see?!,” she wrote. “If I walked out in makeup and heels everyday to be beautiful to your means I WOULD BE MISERABLE AND UNHAPPY which are two vibes I refuse to transfer to my little one.”

Chyna didn’t stop there; she also mentioned that it would be too easy to clap back at many Instagram users’ “tired ass weaves” and “unblended ass contours,” but she would find a way to refrain.

Now, that’s how you get “respeck” on your name.

PHOTO CREDIT: Splash, Baller Alert, Instagram

Blac Chyna Shuts Down Her Haters was originally published on globalgrind.com