Blac Chyna Shuts Down Her Haters

Think twice before insulting her.

Soon-to-be Kardashian Blac Chyna isn’t interested in what the haters have to say about her new figure. The Lash Bar CEO and Chymoji starlet is fighting back against mean-spirited comments regarding her pregnancy shape. 

Yesterday, someone posted an insult on an Instagram picture of a fresh-faced Chyna, saying she’s going to look “horrible” when she’s seven months pregnant. Well, Chyna didn’t say silent; she gave all the naysayers a piece of her mind:

“I AM HAVING A BABY! Exactly what did you expect to see?!,” she wrote. “If I walked out in makeup and heels everyday to be beautiful to your means I WOULD BE MISERABLE AND UNHAPPY which are two vibes I refuse to transfer to my little one.”

Chyna didn’t stop there; she also mentioned that it would be too easy to clap back at many Instagram users’ “tired ass weaves” and “unblended ass contours,” but she would find a way to refrain.

Now, that’s how you get “respeck” on your name.

The Internet often jokes that Rob Kardashian has five sisters for no reason — because none of them want problems with Blac Chyna. Rob and Chyna have had endless ups and downs in their relationship, but for some reason, the mom of two always seems to come out on top. If having a baby with your baby daddy's girlfriend's brother isn't enough, there were plenty more moments of petty that Chy was the winner. Check out all the times Blac Chyna won against the famous family.

Blac Chyna Shuts Down Her Haters was originally published on globalgrind.com

