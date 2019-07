Positive American Youth (PAYUSA) has teamed up with Hot 107.9 & Cracker Barrel to Honor the “Fathers” in our community! Sunday June 19th – Fair Oaks Park -1460 Booth Rd SW. Marietta, GA 30008. 11am – 3pm

It’s time to honor some special people!

Father’s Day BBQ Bash! Free BBQ For To Honor our Fathers, brothers, uncles, husbands, grandads, coaches & mentors!

This is a free event. Food is provided. If you would like to reserve a table for your family click here.

