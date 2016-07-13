Charles Barkley On Police Brutality: ‘We’ve Got To Do Better As Black People’

Charles Barkley is never one to hold his tongue.

The TNT basketball analyst appeared on ESPN’s Dan Le Batard Show on Tuesday to talk about the shootings of Alton Sterling and Philando Castillo. With the racial unrest in America that surrounds police brutality, Barkley is saying the blame should be placed on everyone.

“The cops have made some mistakes, but that doesn’t give us the right to riot and shoot cops. We need the cops, especially in the Black community. We as Black people, we’ve got to do better. We never get mad when Black people kill each other, which that has always bothered me … I’ve always said if we as Black people want more respect, we have to give each other respect. You can’t demand respect from White people and the cops if you don’t respect each other. We’ve got to do better as Black people. The cops have made some mistakes, but there’s a lot of blame to go around. But I’m not going to get on TV and yell like all these other idiots,” he explained.

The retired player goes on to explain that he respects and admires what cops do, and wants people to be a part of the solution and not the problem.

Listen to the Hall of Famer’s full interview up top.

