#EmmysNotSoWhite: Black Actors Dominate 2016 Primetime Emmy Nominations

Tracee Ellis Ross, Idris Elba, Viola Davis, Taraji P. Henson, and Anthony Anderson lead the pack in celebrating television's finest.

It’s not a secret that we could use some good news — and this year’s Primetime Emmy nominations was just that.

A record number of African-Africans were nominated on Thursday, including first-time nominee Tracee Ellis Ross (black-ish) for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series; Viola Davis (HTGAWM), and Taraji P. Henson (Empire) for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series; Regina King (American Crime) for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series; Kerry Washington (Confirmation) and Audra McDonald (Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grillfor Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie; Niecy Nash (Getting On) for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series category; and Beyoncé Knowles Carter (Lemonade) for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special.

Yes, we are clearly magic! And the stars sounded off on Twitter to express their excitement and gratitude.

And the fellas also represented: Anthony Anderson (black-ish) for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series; Idris Elba (Luther), Courtney B. Vance (The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story) and Cuba Gooding Jr. (The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story) for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie; Andre Braugher (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Keegan-Michael Key (Key & Peele) and Titus Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series; Bokeem Woodbine (Fargo) and Sterling K. Brown (The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story) for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie; Tracy Morgan (Saturday Night Live) for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series; Reg E. Cathey (House of Cards) and Mahershala Ali (House of Cards) for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series; Steve Harvey (Little Big Shots starring Steve Harvey) and RuPaul Charles (RuPaul’s Drag Race) for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program and Chris Rock (Amy Schumer: Live At The Apollo) for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special.

https://twitter.com/CourtneyBVance/status/753647685144502272

Other noms included Roots, American Crime and The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story for Outstanding Limited Seriesblack-ish for Outstanding Comedy Series; Confirmation and Luther for Outstanding Television Movie; Lemonade for Outstanding Variety Special; and What Happened, Miss Simone? for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special. 

There were some notable snubs including the actors in Roots: Where were the noms for Forest Whitaker, Anika Noni Rose, Malachi Kirby and Regé-Jean Page? That and the cast of Orange Is the New Black, including last year’s winner for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series Uzo Aduba? 

Regardless, we want to send a huge congrats to the nominees!

This year’s Emmy’s ceremony will air on September 18 on ABC — and trust it will be LIT!

See the complete list of nominations here

PHOTO CREDIT: Twitter, Getty

#EmmysNotSoWhite: Black Actors Dominate 2016 Primetime Emmy Nominations was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

