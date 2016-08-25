Beyoncé Honors Aaliyah With Throwback Instagram Post

Today is the 15th anniversary of Aaliyah‘s passing and Beyoncé honored the day with a rare throwback clip of the two legendary divas chopping it up on the red carpet.

Bey was hosting the pre-show for the 2000 MTV Movie Awards (ironic considering how tough it is to get an interview with her these days) and Aaliyah was arguably the hottest R&B chick in the game, with a budding film career to boot.

The IG clip features the young queens bonding over their shared attraction to D’Angelo, but check the full clip below and peep their natural chemistry.

Aaliyah and Beyoncé at the 2000 MTV Movie Awards 💗 Real recognize real. pic.twitter.com/HLuW0eD5UM — Court Kim (@ASAPcourt) August 25, 2016

VIDEO SOURCE: Twitter | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram

