CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Beyoncé Honors Aaliyah With Throwback Instagram Post

Bey was hosting the pre-show for the 2000 MTV Movie Awards.

1 reads
Leave a comment

The 2001 Essence Awards

Today is the 15th anniversary of Aaliyah‘s passing and Beyoncé honored the day with a rare throwback clip of the two legendary divas chopping it up on the red carpet.

Bey was hosting the pre-show for the 2000 MTV Movie Awards (ironic considering how tough it is to get an interview with her these days) and Aaliyah was arguably the hottest R&B chick in the game, with a budding film career to boot.

The IG clip features the young queens bonding over their shared attraction to D’Angelo, but check the full clip below and peep their natural chemistry.

VIDEO SOURCE: Twitter | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram

Aaliyah File Photos

20 Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Aaliyah

20 photos Launch gallery

20 Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Aaliyah

Continue reading 20 Facts You Probably Didn’t Know About Aaliyah

20 Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Aaliyah

Beyoncé Honors Aaliyah With Throwback Instagram Post was originally published on globalgrind.com

aaliyah , Beyonce , MTV Movie Awards

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close