2016 MTV VMA Performances: Ariana Grande, Future, Nicki Minaj, Britney Spears & More

Madison Square Garden was the epicenter for all things music last night. The 2016 MTV VMAs went off without a hitch, and like every award show prior, the VMAs were filled with highs, lows, and everything in between.
The DJ Khaled-hosted show featured an electrifying 16-minute performance by Beyoncé and four medley performances by Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award recipient Rihanna. After Bey and Rih snatched wigs and slayed the stage, Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj performed their new single “Side To Side.”
Britney Spears made a return to the VMA stage for the first time in years to perform her new G-Eazy-assisted single “Make Me.” Nick Jonas and Ty Dolla $ign performed “Bacon” offsite at a 24-hour diner. Future was one of a few hip-hop acts to hit the stage and he performed his smash hit “F*ck Up Some Commas.”
Check out the VMA performances below.
Future – “F*ck Up Some Commas”
https://twitter.com/MTV/status/770077127169417217
Ariana Grande & Nicki Minaj – “Side To Side”
https://twitter.com/MTV/status/770080632273825792
Britney Spears & G-Eazy – “Make Me”
Nick Jonas & Ty Dolla $ign – “Bacon”
PHOTO & VIDEO CREDIT: Twitter, Getty
MTV VMAs: All The Red Carpet Arrivals [PHOTOS]
MTV VMAs: All The Red Carpet Arrivals [PHOTOS]
1. Nicki Minaj and Meek MillSource:Getty 1 of 41
2. Kim Kardashian and Kanye WestSource:Getty 2 of 41
3. Beyoncé and Blue IvySource:Getty 3 of 41
4. DJ KhaledSource:Getty 4 of 41
5. Jay PharoahSource:Getty 5 of 41
6. Lance BassSource:Getty 6 of 41
7. Sasheer ZamataSource:Getty 7 of 41
8. Beyoncé and Her 'Lemonade' StarsSource:Getty 8 of 41
9. Winnie HarlowSource:Getty 9 of 41
10. JidennaSource:Getty 10 of 41
11. Shameik MooreSource:Getty 11 of 41
12. Flo RidaSource:Getty 12 of 41
13. Simone Biles and the Women's USA Gymnastics TeamSource:Getty 13 of 41
14. Hailey BaldwinSource:Getty 14 of 41
15. Quvenzhané WallisSource:Getty 15 of 41
16. Chance the RapperSource:Getty 16 of 41
17. Amber RoseSource:Getty 17 of 41
18. Ty Dolla $ignSource:Getty 18 of 41
19. DesiignerSource:Getty 19 of 41
20. Fat Joe and Remy MaSource:Getty 20 of 41
21. 2 ChainzSource:Getty 21 of 41
22. Ashley GrahamSource:Getty 22 of 41
23. Joan SmallsSource:Getty 23 of 41
24. Nick JonasSource:Getty 24 of 41
25. Rita OraSource:Getty 25 of 41
26. CassieSource:Getty 26 of 41
27. Kal PennSource:Getty 27 of 41
28. G-Eazy and Britney SpearsSource:Getty 28 of 41
29. JoJoSource:Getty 29 of 41
30. Ariana GrandeSource:Getty 30 of 41
31. Sean CombsSource:Getty 31 of 41
32. Jaden SmithSource:Getty 32 of 41
33. TinasheSource:Getty 33 of 41
34. DJ CassidySource:Getty 34 of 41
35. Naomi CampbellSource:Getty 35 of 41
36. Nick CannonSource:Getty 36 of 41
37. Swizz Beatz and Alicia KeysSource:Getty 37 of 41
38. Tristan WildsSource:Getty 38 of 41
39. Hailee SteinfeldSource:Getty 39 of 41
40. Taylor HillSource:Getty 40 of 41
41. Dascha PolancoSource:Getty 41 of 41
2016 MTV VMA Performances: Ariana Grande, Future, Nicki Minaj, Britney Spears & More was originally published on globalgrind.com