2016 MTV VMA Performances: Ariana Grande, Future, Nicki Minaj, Britney Spears & More

Madison Square Garden was the epicenter for all things music last night. The 2016 MTV VMAs went off without a hitch, and like every award show prior, the VMAs were filled with highs, lows, and everything in between.

The DJ Khaled-hosted show featured an electrifying 16-minute performance by Beyoncé and four medley performances by Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award recipient Rihanna. After Bey and Rih snatched wigs and slayed the stage, Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj performed their new single “Side To Side.”

Britney Spears made a return to the VMA stage for the first time in years to perform her new G-Eazy-assisted single “Make Me.” Nick Jonas and Ty Dolla $ign performed “Bacon” offsite at a 24-hour diner. Future was one of a few hip-hop acts to hit the stage and he performed his smash hit “F*ck Up Some Commas.”

Check out the VMA performances below.

Future – “F*ck Up Some Commas”

https://twitter.com/MTV/status/770077127169417217

Ariana Grande & Nicki Minaj – “Side To Side”

https://twitter.com/MTV/status/770080632273825792

Britney Spears & G-Eazy – “Make Me”

Nick Jonas & Ty Dolla $ign – “Bacon”

PHOTO & VIDEO CREDIT: Twitter, Getty

MTV VMAs: All The Red Carpet Arrivals [PHOTOS] 41 photos Launch gallery MTV VMAs: All The Red Carpet Arrivals [PHOTOS] 1. Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill Source:Getty 1 of 41 2. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Source:Getty 2 of 41 3. Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Source:Getty 3 of 41 4. DJ Khaled Source:Getty 4 of 41 5. Jay Pharoah Source:Getty 5 of 41 6. Lance Bass Source:Getty 6 of 41 7. Sasheer Zamata Source:Getty 7 of 41 8. Beyoncé and Her 'Lemonade' Stars Source:Getty 8 of 41 9. Winnie Harlow Source:Getty 9 of 41 10. Jidenna Source:Getty 10 of 41 11. Shameik Moore Source:Getty 11 of 41 12. Flo Rida Source:Getty 12 of 41 13. Simone Biles and the Women's USA Gymnastics Team Source:Getty 13 of 41 14. Hailey Baldwin Source:Getty 14 of 41 15. Quvenzhané Wallis Source:Getty 15 of 41 16. Chance the Rapper Source:Getty 16 of 41 17. Amber Rose Source:Getty 17 of 41 18. Ty Dolla $ign Source:Getty 18 of 41 19. Desiigner Source:Getty 19 of 41 20. Fat Joe and Remy Ma Source:Getty 20 of 41 21. 2 Chainz Source:Getty 21 of 41 22. Ashley Graham Source:Getty 22 of 41 23. Joan Smalls Source:Getty 23 of 41 24. Nick Jonas Source:Getty 24 of 41 25. Rita Ora Source:Getty 25 of 41 26. Cassie Source:Getty 26 of 41 27. Kal Penn Source:Getty 27 of 41 28. G-Eazy and Britney Spears Source:Getty 28 of 41 29. JoJo Source:Getty 29 of 41 30. Ariana Grande Source:Getty 30 of 41 31. Sean Combs Source:Getty 31 of 41 32. Jaden Smith Source:Getty 32 of 41 33. Tinashe Source:Getty 33 of 41 34. DJ Cassidy Source:Getty 34 of 41 35. Naomi Campbell Source:Getty 35 of 41 36. Nick Cannon Source:Getty 36 of 41 37. Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys Source:Getty 37 of 41 38. Tristan Wilds Source:Getty 38 of 41 39. Hailee Steinfeld Source:Getty 39 of 41 40. Taylor Hill Source:Getty 40 of 41 41. Dascha Polanco Source:Getty 41 of 41 Skip ad Continue reading MTV VMAs: All The Red Carpet Arrivals [PHOTOS] MTV VMAs: All The Red Carpet Arrivals [PHOTOS]

2016 MTV VMA Performances: Ariana Grande, Future, Nicki Minaj, Britney Spears & More was originally published on globalgrind.com