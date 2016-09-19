Exclusive: Jussie Smollett & Taraji P. Henson Reveal Secrets From ‘Empire’ Season 3

Who lives, who dies, get the inside scoop.

09.19.16
Empire returns to TV this week and we have an exclusive look at season three of one of Fox’s most popular shows.

When we last left the Lyon family, the whole dynasty was in jeopardy of coming apart as Anika and Rhonda were fighting near a ledge. Well, this video clip will tell you who survives. So, SPOILER ALERT.

Jussie Smollett and Taraji P. Henson also give you some more detail as to where this season will take us. Jamal is dealing with PTSD after being shot by Freeda Gates. Jussie told BlogXilla:

“Jamal has been shot, so that wasn’t easy. That hurt a little bit but he’s iight, but he’s dealing with PTSD this season. So what that means is there’s all levels of post traumatic stress disorder, but for him as an artist not to be able to get up on stage and perform it’s threatening to his psyche and his career in so many ways because as we know, sometimes people have a short attention span.”

Throw in what Luscious wants him to do, and Cookie trying to make sure he gets back on stage before people forget him, and it could be a wild ride for Jamal.

Taraji gave an update on what Cookie is doing this season as well: “Of course anything Cookie does is for the good of her family, but she’s literally focusing on herself. She’s been through a lot and it’s just time for her to get back to herself,” she said. 

We also get to see more of Cookie’s past in flashbacks from her time before she was in jail.

The first episode of season 3 premieres Wednesday at 9 p.m. on Fox.

