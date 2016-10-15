CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Bye, Delta: Twitter Responds To Racist Flight Attendant With #WhatADoctorLooksLike

Watch and learn.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Los Angeles Exteriors And Landmarks - 2016

 

Delta Airlines has come under fire in recent days after news broke that a Delta flight attendant questioned whether or not a Black woman, Dr. Tamika Cross, was actually a doctor when Cross jumped up to help a man in distress.

Cross took to Facebook to tell her story and air her grievances.

Her story went viral immediately, and support from Twitter poured in. The most notable show of solidarity, however, has come from other non-White and male doctors, who started the hashtag #WhatABlackDoctorLooksLike in Cross’ defense:

You better come with more than free SkyMiles after this, Delta. SMH.

SOURCE: NYTimes | PHOTO: Getty

Bye, Delta: Twitter Responds To Racist Flight Attendant With #WhatADoctorLooksLike was originally published on globalgrind.com

Delta Airlines

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close