CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Check Out Keri Hilson, DC Young Fly, & Jessie T Usher’s Brand New ‘Almost Christmas’ Posters

The movie opens in theaters everywhere November 11th.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Almost Christmas Posters

Rapper/actor DC Young Fly has already been taking social media by storm, but now he’s about to make his big-screen debut in Almost Christmas. We have your first look at these brand new posters to promote the film. DC is above, while below you can check out Keri Hilson and Jessie T Usher.

Almost Christmas has a star-studded cast featuring Danny Glover, Mo’Nique, Gabrielle Union, Omar Epps, Romany Malco, Nicole Ari Parker, JB Smoove, Keri Hilson and more.

Almost Christmas Posters

The movie, produced by Will Packer and directed by David Talbert, tells the festive story of a beloved patriarch who asks his family for one gift this holiday season: to get along. If they can honor that wish and spend five days under the same roof without killing one another, it will be a Christmas miracle.

The movie opens in theaters everywhere November 11th.

Almost Christmas Posters

PHOTO CREDIT: Universal

Power

The Best Movies & Shows To Watch As Autumn Approaches

11 photos Launch gallery

The Best Movies & Shows To Watch As Autumn Approaches

Continue reading The Best Movies & Shows To Watch As Autumn Approaches

The Best Movies & Shows To Watch As Autumn Approaches

Check Out Keri Hilson, DC Young Fly, & Jessie T Usher’s Brand New ‘Almost Christmas’ Posters was originally published on globalgrind.com

almost christmas , danny glover , dc young fly , gabrielle union , Jesse T Usher , Keri Hilson , mo'nique , movie posters , nicole ari parker , omar epps , Will Packer

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close