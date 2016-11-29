Is Kim Kardashian Ditching Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Kim Kardashian is rethinking her involvement with Keeping Up With Kardashians after her series of unfortunate events. First off, production on her hit reality show has been shut down since October 10th when she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris. Now with Kanye West‘s sanity up in the air, Kim is “rethinking everything.”

While TMZ‘s sources wouldn’t elaborate one could only assume she’s thought about walking away from her show like she walked away from social media. It could be for the best time for Kim to take a break with Kylie Jenner being a new and improved Kim, Khloe stepping up her game, as well as Blac Chyna and Rob.

Especially as Kanye West is still in bad condition. A source close to the family told People Magazine that Kim is on constant Ye watch as doctors go back and forth on Kanye’s medicine dosages.

“Kim does spend hours with Kanye every day. She says that Kanye is on many different medications and that his doctors are figuring out proper doses. Kim says that not much has changed since he was admitted and that his doctors seem concerned.”

Seems like TV should be the furthest thing from Kim’s mind at the time.

