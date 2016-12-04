Gucci Mane Sets A Date For His Wedding To Keyshia Ka’Oir

CLOSE
Newly engaged Gucci Mane and his leading lady Keyshia Ka’Oir are madly in love and, as many predicted, will jump the broom on October 17, 2017! If you’re a Gucci fan, you know this date has significance because of Gucci’s record label 1017 Records. Not to mention the fact that Gucci recites these numerals all the time throughout his lyrics

The adorable couple have been putting their romance on display via social media ever since Guwop was released from prison earlier this year (and looking better than ever, we might add!) Gucci pulled off the most adorable proposal at an Atlanta Hawks game last month and blinded us all with the icy 25-carat rock he put on her finger.

Not to be outdone, Keyshia popped up with a little engagement surprise of her own. Gucci took to Instagram to flaunt the giant, 3-stone diamond engagement ring Keyshia gave him in return. The video features a close-up shot of Gucci and Keyshia hand in hand showing of their massive pre-wedding bling.

 

We can only imagine what the actual wedding rings will look like. Congrats to the beautiful couple!

