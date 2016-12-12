Kenya Moore might need to fully move on.
TMZ has obtained her ex-boyfriend Matt Jordan’s police record and it looks like he was locked up four times within the last year. The first three were for minor incidents like driving without a license, a failure to appear and swerving. But his latest arrest got him a felony charge.
TMZ reports:
In September, Jordan was driving past cops and allegedly shouted homophobic slurs at them. Things escalated and officers ended up firing a Taser into his back, which they say he ripped out and fled into the woods. Cops went to his car, found his ID and arrested him 4 days later for felony obstruction and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
To throw salt on the wound, Kenya says he allegedly threw her clothes out of her house after an argument, broke into her garage and spray painted her security cameras, as well as caused other property damage. He wasn’t arrested for that, and he isn’t taking things lying down. He is striking back saying his relationship with Kenya was fake and The Real Housewives of Atlanta portrayed him as a crazy boyfriend.
Unfortunately for Matt, his actions speak louder than words.
SOURCE: TMZ
Kenya Moore’s Ex Has A Long & Scary Legal History was originally published on globalgrind.com