Did Kanye West Persuade John Legend To Support Donald Trump?

Check out the video of the singer's response.

John Legend is known for having a brilliant and opinionated mind but could the singer have let Kanye West change his strong stance on Donald Trump?

The singer was spotted on Monday at LAX when photogs asked him if he’d take a meeting with the President-elect like Kanye. John, who last week claimed that Kanye and Trump’s meeting was a publicity stunt, changed his tune a little been when it came to his answer.

The Oscar winner was baffled at first after thinking that the camera man was asking would he “mate” with Trump instead of meet. But when the question was clearly reiterated, John answered, “I don’t know.” The pap continued asking the singer if his differing opinions than Trump could help the future President change his views a bit, to which John responded, “There’s a role for that.”

As he proceeded to hop in his car, Legend seemed on the fence saying, “It’s fine to meet with him.” But when asked again, he made it clear that he still wasn’t sold on the idea of meeting Donald Trump, answering “I don’t know.” The singer’s indecisiveness comes as a surprise because he and wife Chrissy Teigen are known for calling out the President-elect on Twitter all the time.

 

Maybe time does change things. Check out the video above.

