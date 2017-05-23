Radio One Exclusives
Kendrick Lamar Hops On Mask Off Remix [New Music]

Blogzworth

Posted 2 days ago
2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Future calls on Kendrick Lamar to bless the remix of “Mask Off” and the internet has completely lost their mind (for good reason). Check out the track and let us know what you think.

