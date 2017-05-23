Juicy’s Teacup: Was It A Bad Move For Mo’Nique To Go On Her Rant? [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Mo’Nique dragged Oprah, Lee Daniels and Tyler Perry during her stand-up routine at the Apollo Theater. She held absolutely nothing back against three of the biggest power players in Hollywood, and even stands by her word. Was it a good idea to go so hard on them, or will she regret it later?

Click on the audio player to hear more from Juicy in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

