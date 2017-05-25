Mo’Nique Claps Back At Adrienne Bailon Over “Loud & Boisterous” Comments: “This Baby Gets A Pass”

Comedianruffled industry feathers when she called out media mogulsduring a standup skit at the Apollo a week ago.

Mo’Nique slammed the trio, saying they had her ‘black balled’ in Hollywood and could “suck her d*ck if she had one.”

TV host Adrienne Bailon weighed in on the controversy on an episode of ‘The Real,’ telling her co-hosts that Mo’Nique’s rant was ‘loud and boisterous.’

#PressPlay #AdrienneBailon and #LoniLove speak on #Monique's recent rants #Thoughts? via @therealdaytime A post shared by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked) on May 24, 2017 at 9:38pm PDT

Mo’Nique responded to Bailon’s respectability politics loaded commentary via Twitter, telling Bailon and media site The Grio that “This BABY gets a pass.”

The Oscar winner also mentioned that her work in the industry is for the benefit of “young sisters like you who haven’t won an Academy Award.”

She concluded her Twitter remarks toward the 33-year-old host by requesting an invitation on her daytime show to properly explain her stance.

@theGrio @AdrienneBailon My loves. This BABY gets a pass. She is to young to even begin to understand. However @AdrienneBailon if you would like to discuss we open. — Mo'Nique Worldwide (@moworldwide) May 24, 2017

@theGrio @AdrienneBailon @AdrienneBailon we await your reply sister. This is Mo'Nique. I hope I'm not being to loud for you. Lol. — Mo'Nique Worldwide (@moworldwide) May 24, 2017

@theGrio @AdrienneBailon @AdrienneBailon we await your reply sister. This is Mo'Nique. I hope I'm not being to loud for you. Lol. — Mo'Nique Worldwide (@moworldwide) May 24, 2017

@theGrio @AdrienneBailon @AdrienneBailon we await your reply sister. This is Mo'Nique. I hope I'm not being to loud for you. Lol. — Mo'Nique Worldwide (@moworldwide) May 24, 2017

Okay producers at ‘The Real,’ your move.

RELATED LINKS

INSTADAILY: 21 Times Adrienne Bailon Slayed On The ‘Gram

Woah! Mo’Nique Defends Her Comments About Lee Daniels, Tyler Perry, And Oprah

Also On Hot 107.9: