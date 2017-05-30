Zedd Talks Indy 500 Snake Pit, Liam Payne, Kendrick Lamar & More! [VIDEO]

Following Zedd’s success with Alessia Cara on their hit single “Stay,” Zedd has known took the ride of his life as he performed in front of thousands of fans at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for Indy 500 Snake Pit!

However, before hitting the stage, he spoke with Radio Now’s own Buster, as he talked about the ride of his life in Honda’s Fastest Seat in Sports, with racing legend Mario Andretti as the two kick off the 101st Indianapolis 500.

Plus, he revealed some artists he is working on new music with artists like Liam Payne from One Direction and which artists he would like to work with including Kendrick Lamar!

Watch the Zedd’s full interview above!