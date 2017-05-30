Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

TLC Drops ‘Sunny’ New Single [AUDIO]

T-Boz and Chilli are giving us a taste of Earth, Wind & Fire in their new song.

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 16 hours ago
Leave a comment

2013 American Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: C Flanigan / Getty


The ladies of TLC have a bright outlook on the future in the latest track from their final album.

T-Boz and Chilli have been on a pretty aggressive campaign to tease their final album by quickly putting out new songs. After Way Back in April and the breezy, bubbly Haters dropped earlier this month, TLC has hit us with Sunny!

The track starts with a bright blast of horns and some claps before gave us a taste of Dancing In September by Earth, Wind & Fire!


RELATED STORIES:

TLC Delivering Kickstarter Album This Summer

Supporters of TLC’s Kickstarter Campaign Want Their $400K Back

TLC Turns To Fans To Help Fund Final Album

Also On Hot 107.9:

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

9 photos Launch gallery

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

Continue reading TLC Drops ‘Sunny’ New Single [AUDIO]

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

From "03 Bonnie & Clyde" to "Shining," we've watched their love story grow.

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

Birthday Bash ATL 2017
New Music
Latest