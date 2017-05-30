TLC Drops ‘Sunny’ New Single [AUDIO]

The ladies of TLC have a bright outlook on the future in the latest track from their final album.
T-Boz and Chilli have been on a pretty aggressive campaign to tease their final album by quickly putting out new songs. After Way Back in April and the breezy, bubbly Haters dropped earlier this month, TLC has hit us with Sunny!
The track starts with a bright blast of horns and some claps before gave us a taste of Dancing In September by Earth, Wind & Fire!
RELATED STORIES:
TLC Delivering Kickstarter Album This Summer
Supporters of TLC’s Kickstarter Campaign Want Their $400K Back
TLC Turns To Fans To Help Fund Final Album
Also On Hot 107.9:
INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z
9 photos Launch gallery
INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z
1. Beyoncé & Jay Z Celebrate 9th Wedding AnniversarySource:Instagram 1 of 9
2. Beyoncé & Jay Z Celebrate 9th Wedding AnniversarySource:Instagram 2 of 9
3. Beyoncé & Jay Z Celebrate 9th Wedding AnniversarySource:Instagram 3 of 9
4. Beyoncé & Jay Z Celebrate 9th Wedding AnniversarySource:Instagram 4 of 9
5. Beyoncé & Jay Z Celebrate 9th Wedding AnniversarySource:Instagram 5 of 9
6. Beyoncé & Jay Z Celebrate 9th Wedding AnniversarySource:Instagram 6 of 9
7. Beyoncé & Jay Z Celebrate 9th Wedding AnniversarySource:Instagram 7 of 9
8. Beyoncé & Jay Z Celebrate 9th Wedding AnniversarySource:Instagram 8 of 9
9. Beyoncé & Jay Z Celebrate 9th Wedding AnniversarySource:Instagram 9 of 9
comments – Add Yours