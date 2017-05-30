TLC Drops ‘Sunny’ New Single [AUDIO]

The ladies ofhave a bright outlook on the future in the latest track from their final album.

T-Boz and Chilli have been on a pretty aggressive campaign to tease their final album by quickly putting out new songs. After Way Back in April and the breezy, bubbly Haters dropped earlier this month, TLC has hit us with Sunny!

The track starts with a bright blast of horns and some claps before gave us a taste of Dancing In September by Earth, Wind & Fire!



