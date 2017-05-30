LaLa Reveals How She’s Pushing Through Her Very Public Breakup

LaLa Anthony sat down for an exclusive “Extra” interview with AJ Calloway to discuss her love for her 10-year-old son Kiyan and how she’s moving forward from her emotional split with her husband, Carmelo Anthony.

The 37-year-old made it clear that she and Anthony are working amicably to co-parent and were even spotted spending Mother’s Day together as a family.

The media maven said she relies heavily on her mother, who she calls her “rock.”

“My mom has common sense… I’m coming at her with all this complicated stuff, and she’ll just give me the most simple answer… and it always makes sense,” Anthony said.

Her work life also continues to keep her busy. She just wrapped filming a movie, “Emergency Furlough,” and is gearing up to do press rounds for the upcoming season of “Power.” Anthony told Calloway she plans to release a second book and is working with Queen Latifah to conceptualize a movie around her first work, “The Love Playbook.”

And referencing her Met Gala Instagram post where she wrote the word “Unbreakable,” under a slayicious photo, Anthony said she used it to send a message of empowerment.

“I wanted people to know that no matter what life throws at you, you got to be strong, you have to be fearless, things are gonna happen, life is amazing and guess what life sucks sometimes too, you have to be unbreakable, especially to have to go and walk that carpet alone, that’s not the easiest thing in the world.”

The full interview will premiere on Tuesday at 4:30 pm EST.

SOURCE:

Lala Anthony Threw Subtle Public Shade At Carmelo Anthony During The Met Gala

#BlackLivesMatter: Ava DuVernay, Ryan Coogler, LaLa Anthony And Others Talk Police Brutality In Moving Video Series

Ciara, Ayesha Curry And LaLa Anthony Join The #ShareAMeal Campaign For The Homeless