Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Ben & Jerry Show “One Love” To Bob Marley With Limited Edition Ice Cream

Hello Beautiful Staff

Posted 17 hours ago
Leave a comment

Could you be love? Yes, in ice cream form. On May 22nd, Ben & Jerry’s hosted a launch party in LA to launch “One Love,” their limited edition ice cream paying homage to Bob Marley!

How does reverence to Bob Marley get illustrated in ice cream form? Well, it’s banana flavored ice cream with caramel and graham cracker swirls and little chocolate peace signs to make the perfect treat. Ben & Jerry had Bob Marley’s son, Ziggy Marley, perform at the launch party.

Ziggy Marley spoke to Forbes Magazine at the event about the significance of the peace signs, “A child eating an ice cream can see that, ‘Oh, daddy, what’s this thing?’ ‘Oh, it’s a peace sign.’ Then discussions start, explanations, so these things can be more than a simple ice cream.”

Also On Hot 107.9:

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

9 photos Launch gallery

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

Continue reading Ben & Jerry Show “One Love” To Bob Marley With Limited Edition Ice Cream

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

From "03 Bonnie & Clyde" to "Shining," we've watched their love story grow.

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

Birthday Bash ATL 2017
New Music
Latest