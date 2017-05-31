Ben & Jerry Show “One Love” To Bob Marley With Limited Edition Ice Cream

Could you be love? Yes, in ice cream form. On May 22nd, Ben & Jerry’s hosted a launch party in LA to launch “One Love,” their limited edition ice cream paying homage to Bob Marley!

Live music, great ice cream, and a great cause were all on tap at Bob Marley’s One Love launch party at the Roxy Theater in LA last night. A big thank you to @ziggymarley, Aaron Nigel Smith, and the One World Chorus for an amazing night. Swipe for more photos, link in bio for the full story. A post shared by Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) on May 23, 2017 at 10:03am PDT

How does reverence to Bob Marley get illustrated in ice cream form? Well, it’s banana flavored ice cream with caramel and graham cracker swirls and little chocolate peace signs to make the perfect treat. Ben & Jerry had Bob Marley’s son, Ziggy Marley, perform at the launch party.

Ziggy Marley spoke to Forbes Magazine at the event about the significance of the peace signs, “A child eating an ice cream can see that, ‘Oh, daddy, what’s this thing?’ ‘Oh, it’s a peace sign.’ Then discussions start, explanations, so these things can be more than a simple ice cream.”

