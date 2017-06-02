Yo' Durtty
Watch Gucci Mane’s New Movie ‘The Spot’ For FREE

Posted 39 mins ago
2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2

Gucci Mane finally released his long-awaited independent film, The Spot directed by Mr. Boomtown.

The Spot was originally filmed back in 2013 prior to Gucci doing his 3-year bid and also stars Gucci Mane’s fiancee, Keyshia Ka’oir, Rocko, Young Scooter and several other known faces.

Watch The Spot below for free:

Be on the lookout for Gucci Mane’s upcoming film with Rick Ross which is expected to release sometime this year.

