Watch Gucci Mane’s New Movie ‘The Spot’ For FREE

Gucci Mane finally released his long-awaited independent film, The Spot directed by Mr. Boomtown.
The Spot was originally filmed back in 2013 prior to Gucci doing his 3-year bid and also stars Gucci Mane’s fiancee, Keyshia Ka’oir, Rocko, Young Scooter and several other known faces.
Watch The Spot below for free:
Be on the lookout for Gucci Mane’s upcoming film with Rick Ross which is expected to release sometime this year.
Lalaa Shepard
Also On Hot 107.9:
INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z
9 photos Launch gallery
INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z
1. Beyoncé & Jay Z Celebrate 9th Wedding AnniversarySource:Instagram 1 of 9
2. Beyoncé & Jay Z Celebrate 9th Wedding AnniversarySource:Instagram 2 of 9
3. Beyoncé & Jay Z Celebrate 9th Wedding AnniversarySource:Instagram 3 of 9
4. Beyoncé & Jay Z Celebrate 9th Wedding AnniversarySource:Instagram 4 of 9
5. Beyoncé & Jay Z Celebrate 9th Wedding AnniversarySource:Instagram 5 of 9
6. Beyoncé & Jay Z Celebrate 9th Wedding AnniversarySource:Instagram 6 of 9
7. Beyoncé & Jay Z Celebrate 9th Wedding AnniversarySource:Instagram 7 of 9
8. Beyoncé & Jay Z Celebrate 9th Wedding AnniversarySource:Instagram 8 of 9
9. Beyoncé & Jay Z Celebrate 9th Wedding AnniversarySource:Instagram 9 of 9
comments – Add Yours