MORE MUSIC LOVERS OPTING FOR AFROMENTALS & CHILL!!

Tami LaTrell

Posted 4 hours ago
Trying to set the mood for a perfect evening? DJ Jamad has another edition of the Afromentals Mix that will do the trick for you!!! Invite someone special to do #Afromentals & Chill! Check out the playlist:

  1. Gabriel Garzon-Montano
  2. Trian Kayhatu – Kumiko (Spend The Night)
  3. Rihanna – Same Ol’ Mistakes
  4. NxWorries (Knxldge x Anderson Paak.) – Get Bigger
  5. Floetry – Say Yes Remix
  6. Renee Dion – Moon
  7. Lion Babe 0 Jungle Lady
  8. Amy Winehouse – Fool’s Gold
  9. J.A.M feat. L.D. Brown – Book of Love
  10. Jazmin Sisters – PYT
  11. LL Cool J feat. Joe – Take It

Click below to download it for yourself and make sure you check out The Afromentals Mix live at 9:20 E.T. every Sunday Night on “The Cutting Edge” with Derek Harper here on Majic 1075/975!

From "03 Bonnie & Clyde" to "Shining," we've watched their love story grow.

