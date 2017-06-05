MORE MUSIC LOVERS OPTING FOR AFROMENTALS & CHILL!!

Trying to set the mood for a perfect evening? DJ Jamad has another edition of the Afromentals Mix that will do the trick for you!!! Invite someone special to do #Afromentals & Chill! Check out the playlist:

Gabriel Garzon-Montano Trian Kayhatu – Kumiko (Spend The Night) Rihanna – Same Ol’ Mistakes NxWorries (Knxldge x Anderson Paak.) – Get Bigger Floetry – Say Yes Remix Renee Dion – Moon Lion Babe 0 Jungle Lady Amy Winehouse – Fool’s Gold J.A.M feat. L.D. Brown – Book of Love Jazmin Sisters – PYT LL Cool J feat. Joe – Take It

Click below to download it for yourself and make sure you check out The Afromentals Mix live at 9:20 E.T. every Sunday Night on “The Cutting Edge” with Derek Harper here on Majic 1075/975!

Also On Hot 107.9: