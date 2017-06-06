Yo' Durtty
Kodak Black Is A Free Man

The Durtty Boyz

Posted 39 mins ago
Kodak Black

Florida rapper, Kodak Black was released from jail this morning after serving 3 months for probation violation.

This Ain't Working #ExFactor

Kodak was originally set to serve a full year in jail but the judge let him out early for his participation in a 30 day life skills program.

#Mood IDK I Think I Gotta Go To Sleep And Wake Up Tomorrow .. Maybe I'm Dreaming On A Bunk 🤔

Kodak still faces sexual assault charges and is required to report his whereabouts to the court for any plans for travel but it looks like that isn’t stopping him from recording new music.

We Buy Our Way Outta Jail But We Can't Buy Freedom #Israel

#FirstDayOut #StayTuned #VideoComingSoon #OffDaTop #Israel @dyryk In Da Cut #SG

