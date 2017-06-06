Kodak Black Is A Free Man

Florida rapper, Kodak Black was released from jail this morning after serving 3 months for probation violation.
Kodak was originally set to serve a full year in jail but the judge let him out early for his participation in a 30 day life skills program.
Kodak still faces sexual assault charges and is required to report his whereabouts to the court for any plans for travel but it looks like that isn’t stopping him from recording new music.
Lalaa Shepard
