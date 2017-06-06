Ralo Picks Sides On The Young Dolph & Blac Youngsta Beef

Gucci Mane’s newly signed artist, Ralo is known for being vocal when he does not like other rappers. This past weekend the Atlanta native spoke out in defense of Memphis rapper, Young Dolph following a public beef with CMG artist, Blac Youngsta.

After Blac Youngsta was arrested last month in connection with a shooting that left Young Dolph’s SUV bullet-riddled with 100 shots, Youngsta released several statements accusing Young Dolph of being a snitch.

This isn’t the first time that Ralo has voiced his dislike for Blac Youngsta as he stated that Blac Youngsta pulled a publicity stunt last year after recovering fellow rapper, Shy Glizzy’s chain after it was stolen and recorded the process via social media.

Lalaa Shepard

@lalaashep

