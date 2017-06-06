Yo' Durtty
Home > Yo' Durtty

Lil Boosie Opens Up About Homosexual Encounters In Prison

The Durtty Boyz

Posted 49 mins ago
Leave a comment
Lil Boosie Press Conference

Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty

Louisiana rapper Lil Boosie has served over 5 years in and out of prison for drug possession, attempted murder, and other charges.

Today, Boosie took to social media to vent about several homosexual encounters he faced while serving time.

Check out below:

Lalaa Shepard

@lalaashep

Durtty Boyz , lalaa shepard , Lil Boosie

Also On Hot 107.9:

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

9 photos Launch gallery

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

Continue reading Lil Boosie Opens Up About Homosexual Encounters In Prison

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

From "03 Bonnie & Clyde" to "Shining," we've watched their love story grow.

comments – Add Yours
Latest