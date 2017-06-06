Word on the Streetz
Home > Word On The Streetz

Bizzy Bone Hit With Restraining Order From Ex Fiancé

Mz Shyneka

Posted 2 hours ago
Leave a comment

Word On The streetz is Bizzy Bone has a restraining order against him for harrassing and assaulting ex fiancé!

Bone Thugs N Harmony In Concert

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Get More On This Story Here

Bizzy Bone , bizzy bone ex fiancee , bizzy Bone fiancé , Bone Thugs And Harmony

Also On Hot 107.9:

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

9 photos Launch gallery

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

Continue reading Bizzy Bone Hit With Restraining Order From Ex Fiancé

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

From "03 Bonnie & Clyde" to "Shining," we've watched their love story grow.

comments – Add Yours
Latest